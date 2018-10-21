James Harden was fouled on a transition layup, which triggered some words and eventually punches.
Brandon Ingram shoved Harden after the foul call. Players were separated, but Chris Paul got in the face of Rajon Rondo, possibly poking him in the face, which led the Lakers point guard to start shoving and swinging.
As that melee was being dealt with, Ingram ran in from behind Paul and started throwing punches.
The Lakers force the Rockets to call a timeout with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter after Lonzo Ball pump-fakes a three-pointer then drives pass the defender and lobs a pass to JaVale McGee for a dunk that cuts the Rockets lead to 109-108.
Houston took control midway through the quarter with Eric Gordon converting a three-point play and Harden knocking down a three-pointer for a 109-104 lead.
But LeBron James converted a pair of free throws and then stole a pass and fed Rajon Rondo for a breakaway layup.
Houston again started a quarter strong, outscoring the Lakers 7-2 to open a 103-97 lead with 10:31 left.
James Ennis III made a three-pointer between a layup and a jumper by Clint Capela while the Lakers only mustered a put-back basket by Kyle Kuzma.
Josh Hart was fouled on a transition drive by Ennis, who was called for a flagrant foul 1 with 9:47 remaining.
The Lakers surged into the lead near the end of the third quarter before Rockets point guard Chris Paul made a driving layup to give Houston a 98-97 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Brandon Ingram converted a layup and had a put-back during a 10-2 run, sandwiching three-pointers by Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball, giving the Lakers a 95-93 advantage.
Paul made a three-pointer for a brief Rockets lead, but Hart answered with a layup to give the Lakers a 97-96 edge.
The Rockets lead the Lakers 91-85 with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
It’s been back and forth during the second half, with Houston continuing to maintain a slim lead.
The Lakers trimmed their deficit to 84-81 with 5:39 left in the third quarter when LeBron James made a layup off a feed from Rajon Rondo. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had made a three-point play on the Lakers’ previous possession.
Houston opened strong in the third quarter with James Harden and James Ennis III making back-to-back three-pointers for a 72-62 lead, the biggest of the game.
LeBron James answered with a long-range shot of his own. He had another three-pointer rattle out moments later, but Rajon Rondo hustled into the lane to steal the rebound and lay it in while still in the air to cut the deficit to 72-68 with 10:41 left in the third quarter.
Rockets center Clint Capela converted a three-point play to stretch the lead to seven after a JaVale McGee foul. McGee, though, answered with a turnaround jumper of his own.
It was back and forth over the final four minutes of the second quarter. There were six lead changes and three ties during that span.
Rajon Rondo gave the Lakers a 58-57 lead when knocking down a three-pointer with 1:57 left. James Harden gave Houston the lead after drawing another foul against Kyle Kuzma on a three-pointer, converting all three free throws for a 60-58 lead.
A put-back by JaVale McGee and a driving layup by Josh Hart with 57 second left returned the lead to the Lakers, but Hard nailed a three-pointer and Chris Paul converted three of four free throws to give the Lakers a 66-62 lead at halftime.
Things are starting to get interesting with Lance Stephenson on the court.
After he made a layup for a 50-49 lead with 5:22 left in the second quarter, he head-bumped James Harden, who took exception and shoved the Lakers swingman. Earning a technical.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed the free throw, a series of empty possessions occurred before Harden threw down a dunk for a 51-50 Rockets lead.
The Rockets quickly opened a 37-28 lead in the second quarter when Clint Capela took passes from Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony for a dunk and a layup with Paul knocked down a jumper.
Lonzo Ball converted a pair of three-pointers, though, to stem the momentum. When Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James added driving layups a minute later, the Lakers had cut their deficit to one, 39-38.
Paul answered with a three-pointer from the wing, but Josh Hart got down the lane for a pair of layups to tie the score at 42-all.
The Rockets reclaimed the lead on a pair of three-pointers by James Harden and Carmelo Anthony, but Lonzo Ball made a driving layup off an assist from Kyle Kuzma for a 23-22 lead.
Houston quickly reclaimed the lead, 24-23, on Harden’s layup in transition. After a couple of empty possession for each team, Jeff Green got loose on the weakside for an alley-oop layup off a pass from Chris Paul.
Lonzo Ball and Eric Gordon traded missed three-point shots after that before Kuzma missed a mid-range jumper.