Flight 23 ready for takeoff #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8EOKSRbV2j — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 21, 2018

It was back and forth over the final four minutes of the second quarter. There were six lead changes and three ties during that span.

Rajon Rondo gave the Lakers a 58-57 lead when knocking down a three-pointer with 1:57 left. James Harden gave Houston the lead after drawing another foul against Kyle Kuzma on a three-pointer, converting all three free throws for a 60-58 lead.

A put-back by JaVale McGee and a driving layup by Josh Hart with 57 second left returned the lead to the Lakers, but Hard nailed a three-pointer and Chris Paul converted three of four free throws to give the Lakers a 66-62 lead at halftime.