Letters: Father-son story has some worried about how it will end

Gosh, does Bill Plaschke’s column on Mark and Aiden Cullen [”The pride and the pain,” March 9] sound like a screenplay waiting to happen? Screenwriter father cruelly exploits son to compensate for his failures as an athlete. Son breaks down physically, father realizes he’s been a schmuck. Cue swelling music and the moment they both learn and grow. Cut to son opening acceptance letter to art school. Roll credits.

Jim Logan

Ojai

::

Bill Plaschke’s piece should serve as a warning to other overbearing, ego-driven dads. But Plaschke’s softball approach glossed over some relevant questions.

How sincere are the father’s repetitive mea culpas, which sound suspiciously scripted? Did he come forward with his story as a way to publicly pitch a movie he’d like to write? While his son continues to struggle with debilitating pain, has his father sought treatment for his own emotional problems? What does the boy feel about his dad? Are they close, or estranged? The accompanying photo seems to suggest issues the article ignored: a self-absorbed father still basking in the limelight while his damaged son slumps beside him, looking like a reluctant prop.

John Wilson

West Hollywood

::

For 18 years I was the director of tennis at a country club in the area where the Cullens live. I do not know Mark or Adam but over the years I have worked with many families like them.

I have tried to warn parents like Mark in the past as to what they were doing to their kids, but the typical response from them was that I was the problem and the relationship usually ended at that point.

For every story of the Williams sisters there are hundreds, if not thousands, like the Cullens. In my opinion, despite Mr. Cullen’s good intentions, he has committed child abuse.

Mike Anderson

Sherman Oaks

::

There is one glaring omission in the excellent article about the tragic story of Aidan Cullen: whether or not his father is seeking psychological help for his personality disorder. The fact that he said “this brutal disease that I may have helped cause” implies that he has not yet developed the self-knowledge that he is the primary causal factor for his son’s illness.

Bob Lentz

Sylmar

Also dysfunctional

I have a win-win solution for the Buss family. Let Jim take his executive basketball talents across the hall at the Staples Arena to the Clippers. While Jim is working his magic (sorry Jim, probably not the best choice of words) for the Clippers, he would be busy and out of Jeanie’s way. Jim would be gainfully employed, and best of all, would anyone care or even notice the effect he has on the Clippers’ postseason record?

Dennis Butkovich

North Hills

::

If Jim Buss had realized that the Lakers play at Staples Center and not at Hooters across the street, he might have been more successful.

Rich Hardt

Long Beach

::

Pathetic, embarrasing, hard to watch.

No, I’m not talking about my golf game. The Buss Bunch have turned the Lakers into all of the above.

What’s next? Hiring Bill Walton as the color man? “Neil Young is gonna play Staples!! And the whole place will be solar powered!!”

The Lakers have been blown out by as much as 40 points this year and Luke tells us, “The kids are gonna get it sooner or later.” Get what? Blown out by 50?

The final straw was Mitch Kupchak declaring that the millions he dumped on two free agents who don’t even play is a move that should be evaluated in “five years or so.” Well, I feel much better now. 2022 is our year, Lakers fans!

Steve Briseno

Mission Viejo

::

Jeanie or Jim? Jim demonstrated incompetence. Jeanie dated Phil Jackson. Neither resume instills confidence. So long as expert legal analysis of Dr. Buss’ estate plans results in one or the other of his children controlling Lakers ownership, franchise prospects remain doomed.

Konrad Moore

Bakersfield

::

I have followed this amazing and troubled team since 1971, with joy and exasperation. Nothing has disturbed me more than the article about Jim and Johnny Buss’ challenge to Jeanie Buss as controlling owner of the Lakers franchise. The damage being done to the Lakers brand is unimaginable, particularly as it is unnecessary and squalid. I wholeheartedly urge Jim and Johnny Buss to cease their wrongheaded quest and move out of Los Angeles for good before more harm is done to this unique and treasured franchise.

Bernice Fong

Sherman Oaks

::

Thanks, Magic, for trading away the only player who gave the Lakers any chance to win, which (believe it to not) was the only thing that kept a lot of fans watching.

R.W. Novotny

Long Beach

::

On the court Bird ain’t no Magic.

In the front office Magic ain’t no Bird.

Loren Coleman

West Hollywood

::

I’ve just come back to the U.S. after 12 years in the Middle East. I’ve been a Lakers fan all my life, and I am thrilled to be watching them again. Yes, you read that right. This is not their most glorious hour, but I am genuinely fascinated to watch these young, talented guys and their young, talented coach find their way.

Though I realize Jim Buss needed to go, I’m sick of reading about the Busses. I want to read analysis of what Luke Walton is doing and thinking, analysis of each one of our players’ abilities and challenges and what they are thinking. I think it’s just possible that watching a team grow and go through hard times and face those challenges is way more fascinating than, for example, the Shaq and Kobe days, which were pretty painful in their own way even though we were winning. I want young players like Ingram, Zubac, Clarkson, and Russell to know that there are real fans out here, who believe they will get it together and shine, and we are going to watch every game until they do.

Erin Addison

Santa Barbara

More for Miller