In their first meeting in the ring, Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev by controversial decision. The two are squaring off again Saturday night in a rematch in Las Vegas.
Mayweather vs. McGregor casts a shadow over the Ward-Kovalev rematch
|Lance Pugmire
The bout to determine worldwide pound-for-pound supremacy is fighting for attention, so it doesn’t help that one of the combatants has stopped talking.
Wednesday’s announcement that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is returning from retirement to meet UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match Aug. 26 has distracted from Saturday’s light-heavyweight title rematch between unbeaten Andre Ward and Russia’s Sergey Kovalev.
Ward won the tightly contested first bout in November by rising from an early knockdown to edge Kovalev on three 114-113 scorecards. The rematch between the bitter rivals is drenched in Kovalev’s desperation and Ward’s ambition to surpass Gennady Golovkin as the world’s No. 1 boxer.
Yet the bout is struggling to sell out even the 10,300-seat Mandalay Bay Resort venue,, and there are concerns it won’t match the 160,000 pay-per-view buys of November.
“The question I’ve gotten most often is ‘Do you think this fight should be bigger?’” Kovalev promoter Kathy Duva said. “I looked on Google today and it’s all Mayweather and the circus. … It’s a kick in the teeth. … This is the fight everybody asks for: The best fighting the best.”
History lesson: Ward rallies to defeat Kovalev by decision for light-heavyweight title in first meeting
|Lance Pugmire
Andre Ward went from having no answers to solving all the riddles of Sergey Kovalev’s power Saturday night, wresting away the Russian’s three light-heavyweight belts by a narrow decision settled by the final round.
Judges Burt Clements, John McKaie and Glenn Trowbridge rewarded Ward’s impressive recovery from a second-round knockdown and gave him a unanimous-decision victory by three 114-113 scores before 13,310 at T-Mobile Arena.
“It was about those in-the-trenches moments,” Ward said. “Sergey has no inside game, so I focused on mine, and that made the difference.
“He realized I wasn’t going anywhere and I was stepping on the gas.”
Kovalev, dealt his first defeat, quickly invoked a rematch clause against the still-unbeaten former super-middleweight champion from Oakland.
“It’s the wrong decision. The witnesses are here; they saw it,” Kovalev said. “I kept control. I lost maybe three rounds the whole fight. Here it is the USA and all the judges were from the USA. He is a boxer. Don’t make it politics.”
Ward (31-0) was trailing badly on the scorecards after getting backed up by an effective Kovalev jab in the first round, and having blood trickling from his right nostril in the second.