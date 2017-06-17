Sergey Kovalev lands a left to the head of Andre Ward during their light-heavyweight title bout on Nov. 19, 2016.

The bout to determine worldwide pound-for-pound supremacy is fighting for attention, so it doesn’t help that one of the combatants has stopped talking.

Wednesday’s announcement that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is returning from retirement to meet UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match Aug. 26 has distracted from Saturday’s light-heavyweight title rematch between unbeaten Andre Ward and Russia’s Sergey Kovalev.

Ward won the tightly contested first bout in November by rising from an early knockdown to edge Kovalev on three 114-113 scorecards. The rematch between the bitter rivals is drenched in Kovalev’s desperation and Ward’s ambition to surpass Gennady Golovkin as the world’s No. 1 boxer.

Yet the bout is struggling to sell out even the 10,300-seat Mandalay Bay Resort venue,, and there are concerns it won’t match the 160,000 pay-per-view buys of November.

“The question I’ve gotten most often is ‘Do you think this fight should be bigger?’” Kovalev promoter Kathy Duva said. “I looked on Google today and it’s all Mayweather and the circus. … It’s a kick in the teeth. … This is the fight everybody asks for: The best fighting the best.”