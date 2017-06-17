In their first meeting in the ring, Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev by controversial decision. The two are squaring off again Saturday night in a rematch in Las Vegas.
Keep it here for full coverage of the fight and round-by-round updates of the main event.
Round 1:Ward opens with a close round
Kovalez stalking Ward and lands the first solid punch of the night with a right to the body. Couple clinches early and both boxers needed to be separated. More clinching.
Ward lands first punch good punch of the night with a left hook and then a body shot. Straight right by Ward and it going to be a very close round. Not too much action to speak of.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Ward