In their first meeting in the ring, Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev by controversial decision. The two are squaring off again Saturday night in a rematch in Las Vegas.
Keep it here for full coverage of the fight and round-by-round updates of the main event.
Round 2: Kovalev gets a close round with solid jabs
Pretty boring round for the first couple of minutes but Kovalev starting to land his jabs. Fight stopped for a bit after a Ward low blow at one minute mark.
Nice action in the corner with both fighters landing combinations. Close round but it goes to Kovalev
LA Times Card: 10-9 Kovalev (19-19)
Dylan Hernandez Card: 10-9 Kovalev (20-18 Kovalev)