Astros expect Yuli Gurriel to get booed at Dodger Stadium

Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s racial gesture mocking Dodgers starter Yu Darvish in Game 3 earned him a five-game suspension from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Despite that ruling, Gurriel’s apology, and Darvish's push for forgiveness, the Astros are certain it will also lead to an aggressive reception when they return to Dodger Stadium for Tuesday’s Game 6.

“I think everyone is aware it's going to be a rough setting for him,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I don't think you can convince 55,000 fans to turn the page as fast as maybe the two teams have. And that goes out of support for their own players and their own people.”

During Saturday's Game 4 at Minute Maid Park, Astros' fans showered Gurriel with cheers.