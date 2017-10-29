Sports
Live updates: World Series Game 5
Austin Barnes drives in Logan Forsythe with a single as the Dodgers extend their lead against Dallas Keuchel and the Astros.



Dodgers maintain 3-0 lead through three

Houston Mitchell

Bottom of the third.

Evan Gattis singled to left-center. Taylor made a nice play to cut the ball off and hold Gattis to a single.

Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. You'd think Forsythe and Culberson had been turning double plays together for years the way they did that.

Brian McCann grounded into the shift, Culberson making the play.

 

 

