Dodgers maintain 3-0 lead through three

Bottom of the third.

Evan Gattis singled to left-center. Taylor made a nice play to cut the ball off and hold Gattis to a single.

Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. You'd think Forsythe and Culberson had been turning double plays together for years the way they did that.

Brian McCann grounded into the shift, Culberson making the play.