Mayweather vs. McGregor: Floyd is a genius

I received a text message yesterday from a friend, who might or might not happen to also be a co-worker.

“Just bought the fight, like a total mark,” he wrote.

The same friend also wagered $200 on Floyd Mayweather Jr. to knock out Conor McGregor, which could earn him a $100 profit.

Actually, “profit” might be the wrong word, since that $100 will cover the cost of the pay-per-view broadcast.

“So I basically risked $200 to win the $100 that I just lit on fire,” my friend said. “Floyd Mayweather is a [expletive] genius.”

