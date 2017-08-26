Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke:

Las Vegas

Mayweather vs. McGregor: Floyd is a genius

Dylan Hernandez

I received a text message yesterday from a friend, who might or might not happen to also be a co-worker. 

“Just bought the fight, like a total mark,” he wrote.

The same friend also wagered $200 on Floyd Mayweather Jr. to knock out Conor McGregor, which could earn him a $100 profit.

Actually, “profit” might be the wrong word, since that $100 will cover the cost of the pay-per-view broadcast.

“So I basically risked $200 to win the $100 that I just lit on fire,” my friend said. “Floyd Mayweather is a [expletive] genius.”
 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
80°