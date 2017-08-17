To Conor McGregor, daring to step into the foreign land of a boxing ring to meet the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr., is the latest example of his pursuit to do what few believe him capable of.

“This is legacy. This is people doubting me, questioning my skill set — talking as if I’m a novice, talking as if I haven’t been doing this my entire life,” McGregor told the Los Angeles Times as his media day opened Friday at the UFC Performance Institute. “I’ve been fighting since day one and I’m the best there is. I can fight in many forms. This here is Bruce Lee [stuff], that’s where my mind is at.”