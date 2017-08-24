Mayweather and Dana White go back more than two decades

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC President Dana White have different rooting interests come Saturday night when Mayweather boxes Conor McGregor.

But it wasn't always that way.

Twenty-one years ago, when Mayweather first met White, he did him a favor that enhanced White’s financial position – although on a far lesser scale than Satutrday.

As they crossed paths Wednesday during interview sessions, Mayweather talked about his history with White.

“I’ve been knowing Dana White for 21 years now," Mayweather said. "If you go back and look at my first fight, the patch on my trunks – Bullenbeisser -- I wore that for Dana White. He’s done a remarkable job and I’m proud of Dana.”

White, who ultimately managed mixed martial arts fighters Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, then owned the small company named after a German bulldog.

“Dana made power moves in combat sports, period,” Mayweather told Yahoo! Sports’ Alan Springer. “But he came up to me back then and said, ‘Floyd, I need you to wear this patch.’”

“It’s true, absolutely true,” White said.

White, who received a reported $400 million from the WME/IMG purchase of the UFC last year from former Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta, said it was nice to pause and reflect on the strides both he and Mayweather have made.

“It’s full circle, kind of weird being here, promoting this fight,” White said. “We’ve had our moments publicly and personally [bickering about boxing and UFC], but I don’t dislike Floyd Mayweather.

“He’s done a great job. You know, [HBO’s] ‘24/7?’ I stopped calling it ‘24/7.’ I called it the Floyd Mayweather show. If Floyd wasn’t on it, it wasn’t good. He’s done a great job of promoting himself and being exciting."

Mayweather takes a 49-0 record with belts in five weight classes into his Saturday bout against McGregor at T-Mobile Arena, an event that has broken the combat sports’ live-gate record and could generate 5 million pay-per-view buys.

“Every day has been Floyd Mayweather’s day for the last 21 years,” White said. “That’s pretty impressive.”