Floyd Mayweather Jr. has joked that after 10-ounce gloves were used years ago in welterweight (147-pound) fights, promoters and state commissioners “decided there wasn’t enough blood, sweat and tears” in the sport, so they reverted to eight-ounce gloves.

The Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday retreated from a 10-year stance that fights at 154 pounds and above (such as the 154-pound Mayweather-Conor McGregor meeting) also required 10-ounce gloves by approving eight-ounce gloves for the spectacle event.

Mayweather concedes that the move is being made to improve the chances for a more exciting fight.

“I know he’s used to fighting in four-ounce gloves [in the UFC]. I want to make him feel as comfortable as possible,” Mayweather said. “I’m not going to have any excuses, and I don’t want him having any excuses.”