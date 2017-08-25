Floyd Mayweather Jr. had hit the bags, then strenuously exercised late Thursday night before shadow-boxing against a mirror, throwing punches and inspecting himself one more time.

The 40-year-old boxer had completed his final training session for what he says will be his final fight, Saturday’s boxing match against UFC champion Conor McGregor.

“It’s just my job. From day one, this is what I signed up for,” Mayweather told The Times following the session. “I’m here to fight, and that’s what it is. Twenty-one years as a professional. … I’ve been on top for a long, long time — basically my whole career.”

A win on Saturday would allow Mayweather to retire at 50-0, one better than the famed record at retirement by late former heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano.

“There’s a lot of legendary champions,” Mayweather said. “You keep hearing a lot of different names. You keep hearing Rocky Marciano. I take my hat off to Rocky Marciano. He’s one of the legends who paved the way for me to be where I’m at, and I’m thankful.”

At that point, Mayweather’s eyes began to dampen.

“I can say I gave the sport my whole life,” he said. “This is the only thing I’ve ever done. I didn’t give the sport my whole life to say there’s another fighter better than me. If I felt like there’s another fighter better than Floyd Mayweather, then I probably would’ve taken an ‘L’ a long time ago.”

Mayweather trained at his Mayweather Boxing Club here, where his final workout attracted an estimated 200 people. Among those were current unbeaten welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., former four-division champion Adrien Broner and current unbeaten junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Before leaving the building, Mayweather spent about 15 minutes advising Davis in the ring as the youngest current world champion prepares for his title defense Saturday.

“I’m going to continue to train and help fighters grow, work with fighters,” Mayweather said. “It’s all about giving back. ... I am the face of combat sports. I don’t think there’s a fighter in MMA or boxing that didn’t say, ‘I want to do something like Floyd Mayweather … maybe not everything, but something like Floyd Mayweather.’ ”

Mayweather admitted the grind of training takes a toll, especially at 40.

“I’ve done this my whole life, so even when I was away from the sport [following his September 2015 retirement], I didn’t miss boxing,” he said.

“I’m not worried about [sentimental feelings]. That’s what I signed up for from day one, to be a fighter. And it’s still about the best fighting the best in combat sports.”