Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke:

Mayweather vs. McGregor: A look inside T-Mobile Arena

We are still about five hours away from the opening bell of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, but the expectation and excitement that has been slowly building all week is about to hit a fever pitch. 

The doors of T-Mobile Arena don't open for another hour but the crowds have started gathering outside the venue.  

Latest updates

