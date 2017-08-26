Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Badou Jack captures light heavyweight title
|Todd Martin
In one of the featured bouts of the Mayweather-McGregor undercard, Swedish star Badou Jack (22-1-2) captured the WBA light heavyweight title via fifth-round TKO over Welshman Nathan Cleverly (30-4). Jack dominated the action throughout the contest, leading referee Tony Weeks to stop the bout. Cleverly wasn't in great trouble at the moment of the stoppage but was taking a sustained beating over time. Jack landed 172 of 442 punches (39%) while Cleverly landed only 82 of 409 (20%).
Jack had fought most of his career at super middleweight and was champion at that weight class, but he elected to move up to light heavyweight for the fight with Cleverly. Despite the fact Jack was moving up in weight, he was the bigger man on the night than the defending light heavyweight champion Cleverly. Jack looked sharp at his new weight class while it was another disappointing setback for Cleverly, who has lost three of his last five.