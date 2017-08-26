Mayweather vs. McGregor: Issues with pay-per-view have viewers on edge

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
You plan your weekend around it. You call your friends to confirm attendance and make sure they will help cover the $100 price tag and you stock up on food and drink.
Then you flip on the television and press the Order button ready to settle in for what is expected to be the most talked about sporting event of the year.
But then you cringe. You see a notification that there are issues with the pay-per-view telecast. It's the worst of nightmares.
And it's happening to a lot of Mayweather vs. McGregor fans. No word yet from UFC Fight Pass on if it can get the issue resolved before the main event.