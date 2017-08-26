Mayweather vs. McGregor: It's showtime, sort of

Tell me it’s not true. You can’t handle the truth. Damn right I can’t.

OK, I’m exaggerating, something that never happens in boxing.

Times boxing writer extraordinaire Lance Pugmire is reporting there may be a delay on the main event because of problems with people being able to buy the pay per view. You’ve known the fight was for months. If you are caught up in the volume, tough luck. But maybe the volume will catch up.

I’ve been in this business long enough to know that boxing promoters care only about the numbers — be it attendance or pay-per-view numbers. Can’t tell you the number of times we’ve been brow beaten, cajoled, beer and dined to help promote their fight. But once the fight is there, you’re on your own. They don’t care. Their job is promotion.

In this case, little promotion was needed. It was like shooting fish in a small pond.

Now, the final warm-up fight is over in eight rounds. Replays showed Gervonta Davis won by hitting his opponent in the back of the head, called a rabbit punch, although it’s unclear that any bunnies use them in everyday life.

In the end, we don’t care. The long, national suffering has gone on long enough. Time to start the main event.

Clearly the main event won’t start at five minutes before the hour (notice the agnostic use of time zones).

But, now it is time. How much time we don’t know although the fact Showtime is showing a long canned feature on Mayweather is not a good sign.

Enjoy the fight. For the behind-the-scene stories, come back here or catch The Times print edition.