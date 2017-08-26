Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke:
- Hernandez: Mayweather vs. McGregor is more farce that fight
- Pugmire: McGregor, Mayweather offer one last bit of drama before settling it in the ring
- Plaschke: Spectacle or sham? Mayweather-McGregor is outside the box and we can't look away
- Graphic: Side by side: What’s going down when Mayweather and McGregor enter the ring
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Start of main event delayed because of outages and orders
|Lance Pugmire
The start of Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match will be delayed briefly, according to Showtime, due to a rash of last-minute fight orders and system outages.
“We have reports of scattered outages from various cable and satellite providers and the online offering,” Showtime reported in a statement. “We will delay the start of the main event slightly to allow for systems to get on track.”