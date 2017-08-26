Round 2: Another good round for McGregor

Mayweather content with sitting in the corner and waiting on McGregor to come to him. Mayweather is just measuring up McGregor right now and not a lot of action in the second.

McGregor is switching up and has landed a couple of nice rights to Mayweather's face. McGregor looks like he belongs and Mayweather isn't doing anything at all, barely throwing punches.

McGregor is missing more than landing, but Mayweather isn't throwing any punches. Close round but it goes to McGregor beacuse of more punches landed.

LA Times Card: 10-9 McGregor (20-18 McGregor)