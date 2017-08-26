Round 3: McGregor gets another one but is fighting a bit dirty

McGregor is getting away with a couple of rabbit punches and he continues to look the aggressor. The McGregor crowd is getting into it. More rabbit punches to the back of the head by McGregor.

McGregor with a couple of nice jabs in the middle of the ring. Mayweather must be trying to tire out McGregor because he doesn't seem to be very interested in throwing many punches.

Not much action again and is this really happening? A better round by Mayweather but McGregor might be on a 3-0 run.

LA Times Card: 10-9 McGregor (30-27 McGregor)