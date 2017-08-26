latimes.com
Mayweather-McGregor live updates: Mayweather scores TKO win
Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:

Round 3: McGregor gets another one but is fighting a bit dirty

McGregor is getting away with a couple of rabbit punches and he continues to look the aggressor. The McGregor crowd is getting into it. More rabbit punches to the back of the head by McGregor. 

McGregor with a couple of nice jabs in the middle of the ring. Mayweather must be trying to tire out McGregor because he doesn't seem to be very interested in throwing many punches. 

Not much action again and is this really happening? A better round by Mayweather but McGregor might be on a 3-0 run. 

LA Times Card: 10-9 McGregor (30-27 McGregor)

