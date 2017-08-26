Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:
Round 4: Close round that goes to Mayweather
McGregor throwing some combinations early in the round. They didn't hurt Mayweather but this is pretty shocking so far. There is nothing of the action from Mayweather that he promised.
Mayweather is waking up a bit with a couple of quick jabs. Best round so far by Mayweather as McGregor is looking a little tired.
Mayweather missing with some strong jabs. A close round but it's the first one for Mayweather.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (39-37 McGregor)