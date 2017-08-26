Round 4: Close round that goes to Mayweather

McGregor throwing some combinations early in the round. They didn't hurt Mayweather but this is pretty shocking so far. There is nothing of the action from Mayweather that he promised.

Mayweather is waking up a bit with a couple of quick jabs. Best round so far by Mayweather as McGregor is looking a little tired.

Mayweather missing with some strong jabs. A close round but it's the first one for Mayweather.

LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (39-37 McGregor)