Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:
- Hernandez: Mayweather vs. McGregor is more farce that fight
- Pugmire: McGregor, Mayweather offer one last bit of drama before settling it in the ring
- Plaschke: Spectacle or sham? Mayweather-McGregor is outside the box and we can't look away
- Graphic: Side by side: What’s going down when Mayweather and McGregor enter the ring
Round 5: Close round to Mayweather; McGregor tiring
Slower start to the fifth round. McGregor is landing his jab effectively. Mayweather is looking slow, lack of his footwork is evident.
Mayweather is finally trying to take the action to McGregor but suprisingly McGregor has been able to evade them. McGregor is looking a little tired now.
Not a ton of action, but Mayweather looks like he may be imposing his will. He even got a little push in after the bell.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (48-47 McGregor)