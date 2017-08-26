latimes.com
Mayweather-McGregor live updates: Mayweather scores TKO win
Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:

Round 5: Close round to Mayweather; McGregor tiring

Slower start to the fifth round. McGregor is landing his jab effectively. Mayweather is looking slow, lack of his footwork is evident. 

Mayweather is finally trying to take the action to McGregor but suprisingly McGregor has been able to evade them. McGregor is looking a little tired now. 

Not a ton of action, but Mayweather looks like he may be imposing his will. He even got a little push in after the bell. 

LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (48-47 McGregor) 

