Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:
- Hernandez: Mayweather vs. McGregor is more farce that fight
- Pugmire: McGregor, Mayweather offer one last bit of drama before settling it in the ring
- Plaschke: Spectacle or sham? Mayweather-McGregor is outside the box and we can't look away
- Graphic: Side by side: What’s going down when Mayweather and McGregor enter the ring
Round 6: Best round of the night for Mayweather; fight is even
Mayweather turns his back on McGregor and the ref has to separate the two after some punches to the back of the head.
Nice rights by Mayweather, and he is finally looking like the best of his generation. McGregor is looking tired and not solid on his feet.
Good response by McGregor as he looks recuperated. The two are smiling in the middle of the ring. This seems like the round that it turns around for Mayweather.
Some nice chants for McGregor, and he showboats a bit by putting his hands behind his back again. The best round of the night for Mayweather. It's even.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (57-57 even)