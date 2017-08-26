Round 6: Best round of the night for Mayweather; fight is even

Mayweather turns his back on McGregor and the ref has to separate the two after some punches to the back of the head.

Nice rights by Mayweather, and he is finally looking like the best of his generation. McGregor is looking tired and not solid on his feet.

Good response by McGregor as he looks recuperated. The two are smiling in the middle of the ring. This seems like the round that it turns around for Mayweather.

Some nice chants for McGregor, and he showboats a bit by putting his hands behind his back again. The best round of the night for Mayweather. It's even.

LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (57-57 even)