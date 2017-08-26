latimes.com
Mayweather-McGregor live updates: Mayweather scores TKO win
Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:

Round 7: Power punches finally landing for Mayweather; McGregor tiring

Lots of clutching in this round, and it looks like McGregor is tiring a bit and is looking to recharge a bit. 

A good combo by Mayweather, and it forces McGregor to clinch. McGregor looks fatigued a bit. Mayweather is landing some hard rights. McGregor doesn't look like he has many answers at this point. 

Mayweather seems to be landing his shots easily. Another solid round for Mayweather. He is now in front. 

LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (67-66 Mayweather)

Latest updates

