Round 7: Power punches finally landing for Mayweather; McGregor tiring

Lots of clutching in this round, and it looks like McGregor is tiring a bit and is looking to recharge a bit.

A good combo by Mayweather, and it forces McGregor to clinch. McGregor looks fatigued a bit. Mayweather is landing some hard rights. McGregor doesn't look like he has many answers at this point.

Mayweather seems to be landing his shots easily. Another solid round for Mayweather. He is now in front.

LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (67-66 Mayweather)