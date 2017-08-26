latimes.com
Mayweather-McGregor live updates: Mayweather scores TKO win
Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:

Round 8: McGregor wins close round; fight even

Mayweather looking loose this round, although McGregor is landing some nice shots. Nice exchange for both fighters. 

Not a lot of action in the round but this is the best round for McGregor since the third. Nice combination by McGregor. 

A very close round. McGregor might have gotten it. But this will be the round that could be key in how the judges call it. 

LA Times Card: 10-9 McGregor (76-76 even)

