Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Round 9: Mayweather puts McGregor in trouble
Great start of the round by McGregor with a nice body shot that hurt Mayweather.
McGregor is being the aggressor again in this round. Mayweather seems to be content to defend this round. Good right by Mayweather. Good combo by Mayweather and McGregor looks hurt.
This could be it. Solid combination by Mayweather has McGregor struggling to make it out of the round. Mayweather keeps coming forward and McGregor is in trouble.
Will he make it out of the round? Mayweather is opening on McGregor, who is basically out on his feet.
Great round by Mayweather and this may do it. I don't see McGregor getting through this.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Mayweather (86-85 Mayweather)