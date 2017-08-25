Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Aug. 26. We will have daily coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
Irish have arrived in Las Vegas for Mayweather vs. McGregor
One of the more interesting things to watch in the run-up to the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight has been the huge support the MMA star receives from Irish fans.
A large base of Irish fans was expected to descend on Las Vegas this week to support McGregor, their native son.
Based on the video, it appears support is strong, especially for Friday's weigh-in.