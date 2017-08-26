Mayweather vs. McGregor: Please, can we speed up this night?

Yeah, one fight is over. Bad news, it went the distance. The young guy won.

OK, listen up all, we want fast fights just in the hope that the main event will start as early as possible. Again, if you’re in L.A., it gets you more party time. If you’re on the East Coast, gets you to bed earlier.

The announcers on Showtime are doing their absolute best to generate excitement and anticipation. Isn’t working. Pretty much everyone knows this fight is, well, shall we kindly say one-sided.

The Showtime faces are doing a segment on what the strategy is for an MMA fighter to beat a boxer. Guess what, strategy is simple: Don’t get hit. And the way to win: Hit your opponent first. All the footwork and angle of punches to an MMA fighter might as well be spoken in Latin.

Only Latin I know is caveat emptor, which is what was flashing before my eyes as I pushed that button on my (no-Dodgers) DirecTV remote control.

TV just flashed to Mayweather walking into the arena with his earbuds on listening to … we don’t know what he’s listening to. Could it be a podcast from NPR or maybe the classic album of Gregorian chants? We’ll never know, but guessing our guesses are wrong.

Next fight is some guy named Jack the Ripper, who ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. says is fighting out of Las Vegas by way of Stockholm. We hear that’s a popular route on Southwest. Lot of peanuts on that long a flight. Bottom line is he’s not from White Chapel.

Whatever the geography, please don’t go the distance.