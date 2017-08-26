Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke:
- Hernandez: Mayweather vs. McGregor is more farce that fight
- Pugmire: McGregor, Mayweather offer one last bit of drama before settling it in the ring
- Plaschke: Spectacle or sham? Mayweather-McGregor is outside the box and we can't look away
- Graphic: Side by side: What’s going down when Mayweather and McGregor enter the ring
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Really, we've got almost three hours to go
|John Cherwa
Over the next few hours, we’ll be providing commentary on the view that most of you have: off a TV in the living room, on your couch.
We all plunked down our $100, with absolutely no interest in the three undercard fights. Wait? Almost three hours to the main event. Don’t know about you but I’m good with just one undercard fight and then on to the main event. But, I guess if you pay $100 you expect more than an hour of entertainment.
Now, think about it if you are on the East Coast, you have to sit through all this starting at 9 p.m. Sure, you could switch over to the Chargers-Rams exhibition game on national TV (who made that decision?). That’s a choice that redefines Einstein’s definition of insanity if you watch that one. Especially in the second half when the starters are gone.
Couple of guys named Tabiti and Cunningham are fighting right now. Cunningham is 41 years old, but he’s fighting a real boxer. There will probably be only one 40-year-old winning tonight. Whoever wins I won’t know if it is an upset or not.
Wait, they just cut away to a sasquatch holding a mythical title belt.
This is going to be a long night.