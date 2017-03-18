Politics
Gonzaga fends off furious Northwestern rally to advance to Sweet 16

Associated Press
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins looks for room to maneuver as he's defended by Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) and forward Gavin Skelly on Saturday. (Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images)
Top-seeded Gonzaga fought off a wild Northwestern comeback for a 79-73 victory Saturday night with help from an untimely technical foul on Wildcats Coach Chris Collins. 

Northwestern trimmed a 22-point deficit to five and had the ball when Gonzaga's Zach Collins reached up through the basket to reject Dererk Pardon's shot with 4:54 left. 

There was no call and Collins, jawing with the officials all day, ran onto the court and was slapped with a technical foul. 

Nigel Williams-Goss made both free throws and eighth-seeded Northwestern (24-12), in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history, never got closer. 

Williams-Goss led the Bulldogs (34-1) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Collins and Jordan Mathews had 14 points each.

Gonzaga faces fourth-seeded West Virginia in the West Regional semifinal Thursday in San Jose, Calif.

Bryant McIntosh, who made the go-ahead free throws in Northwestern's opening-round win, had 20 for the Wildcats and Vic Law had 18.

The Wildcats had more trouble stopping 7-foot-1 Przemek Karnowski's backup than Karnowski himself. The senior missed his first three shots and never got into much of a groove on the way to nine points. His backup, Collins, converted back-to-back three-point plays that pushed Gonzaga's lead back to 19 in the second half after it had briefly dropped to 12. 

For the second consecutive game, McIntosh had a memorable second half, but it was his first half that made the difference. He made only three of nine shots in the first half, part of a 30% shooting effort by the Wildcats. 

Part of Collins' frustration: The Wildcats finished the game with 26 fouls. Pardon fouled out and three players -- Scottie Lindsey, Barret Benson and Gavin Skelly -- finished with four each.

