Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.
Butler stops Middle Tennessee's run of upsets
|Associated Press
Kelan Martin scored 19 points, and Butler limited Middle Tennessee's athletic scorers with smothering defense in a 74-65 victory Saturday night to advance to the NCAA tournament regional semifinals.
The Bulldogs (25-8) are going to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011, when they wrapped up back-to-back appearances in the national title game.
Andrew Chrabascz added 15 points for fourth-seeded Butler, including a three-pointer with 3:25 left that snapped a 7-0 run for Middle Tennessee to get the lead back to 62-56.
The senior forward played an even more important role in leading a sterling defensive effort for the Bulldogs.
Conference USA player of the year JaCorey Williams finished with 20 points, but had to work hard for nearly every bucket for No. 12-seeded Middle Tennessee (31-5).
Giddy Potts, who averaged nearly 16 points a game this year, was held scoreless by missing all eight of his shots from the field.