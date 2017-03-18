Arizona rallies late to fend off St. Mary's, 69-60

Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen works in the post against St. Mary's center Evan Fitzner during the first half Saturday.

Lauri Markkanen and Allonzo Trier combined for 30 points and No. 2-seeded Arizona rallied to defeat No. 7-seeded St. Mary's, 69-60, and advance to the West Regional semifinals on Saturday night.

The Wildcats were on the ropes throughout much of the game, but found life in the second half to pull away for the win.

The teams went back and forth in the second 20 minutes until Arizona went on an 11-2 run sparked by Trier, who took over the second half. He scored nine of those 11 points during the stretch with a dribble-drive layup, midrange jumpers and a three-pointer. The run gave the Wildcats a 55-48 lead and St. Mary's never led again.

Arizona shot 59.1% from the field in the second half.

Markkanen finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Trier scored 14.

Jock Landale battled with Markkanen throughout and had his 17th double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Gaels. Teammate Calvin Hermanson added 14 points.

St. Mary's took a 30-29 lead into halftime as the Gaels controlled the tempo and locked down Arizona defensively for much of the half.

St. Mary's used a 10-2 run started by a three-pointer by Tanner Krebs to take a 24-14 lead. Everything was going wrong for the Wildcats as their top scorers were held in check and starting guard Rawle Alkins missed much of the half with a finger injury.

Nothing came easy for Arizona in the half court on offense and the Gaels kept it from getting out in transition and using their athleticism advantage.

Arizona found life late in the half and finished on a 15-6 run thanks to six points from Markkanen and a three-pointer from Parker Jackson-Cartwright, the Wildcats' lone three-pointer of the first half. They shot just 34.5% from the field in the first 20 minutes.