South Carolina knocks off fourth-seeded Florida, 77-70

South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0), who finished with 26 points, tries to drive against Florida forward Devin Robinson during the first half Sunday.

It's only right that South Carolina's first trip to Final Four was earned through its defense.

A team known for a swarming zone used it effectively down the stretch to beat Florida, 77-70, on Sunday and win the East Regional at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 26 points for the seventh-seeded Gamecocks (26-10) against the fourth-seeded Gators (27-9) in the all-Southeastern Conference matchup.

South Carolina will face Gonzaga, the No. 1-seeded team from the West Regional, in the Final Four on Saturday at Glendale, Ariz.

“Gamecock Nation, we heard you loud and clear,” Coach Frank Martin roared as the team prepared to cut down the nets. “We'll see you in Phoenix.”

The game was as close as expected until the final minute. There were 14 lead changes and 10 ties. The last lead change came on two free throws by Thornwell with 2:24 left that made it 65-63. Florida managed just three field goals over the final 3:55.

Thornwell, the regional MVP, followed the deciding free throws with a nice assist to Maik Kotsar for a four-point lead. It seemed Thornwell, who scored eight straight points for the Gamecocks, was always where he needed to be during the game, including making a steal with 40 seconds left that turned into a 73-68 lead.

“I just made plays,” Thornwell said. “Plays needed to be made down the stretch and I stepped up and made plays.”

“Thornwell was just being Thornwell,” Florida Coach Mike White said of the SEC player of the year. “He's one of the best players in the country.”

PJ Dozier added 17 points for the Gamecocks, Chris Silva had 13 and Kotsar 12.

It all totaled to a Final Four trip for Martin, he of the booming voice and terrifying faces.

Justin Leon had 18 points for the Gators who managed a 40-33 halftime lead on seven-for-12 shooting from three-point range. But that was it. Florida missed all 14 of its shots from beyond the arc in the second half, a lot like the 0-for-17 effort the Gators had in their first meeting with South Carolina this season.

South Carolina, which forced Florida into 16 turnovers, finished 23 for 31 from the free-throw line, including a nine-for-10 effort from Thornwell.