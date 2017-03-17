Did you see that? Bill Murray cheering his son's team, Xavier, to victory

Bill Murray was like every other proud parent with a son in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

But when you're a world famous actor/comedian, you have a tendency to stand out.

And he did, cheering, rooting and fist-pumping every Xavier highlight in support of son Luke, an assistant coach for the Musketeers.

“I think just like anyone, to have the support of your family, particularly your parents with what you do for a living is obviously a great feeling,” said Luke Murray, a second-year assistant on Chris Mack's staff. “He is the guy who introduced me to basketball pretty much as a young kid. To have him be here, and to have a chance to watch us win an obviously really challenging game for us was special.”

Bill Murray the sports fan is on a roll.

The well documented sports fanatic's Chicago Cubs are the reigning world champs. And he got to watch his son advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Wearing Xavier colors and a Musketeers baseball cap, it was clear Murray was fully engaged in the action.

But he apparently didn't want to be the center of attention, politely declining interview requests.

As late as Thursday morning, Luke wasn't even sure his dad was going to It make it to the game, in which he saw Luke help guide the 11th-seeded Musketeers to an upset win over No. 6 Maryland.

The 66-year-old Murray was in Charleston, South Carolina, and had a business trip to Hawaii on Friday. But he found his way to Orlando on Thursday to support his son and Xavier, and returned to Charleston in time enough to board his flight to Hawaii on Friday.

“For him to come to Orlando and get back to get on a flight to Hawaii was probably something he didn't plan on doing, but he just decided to come to the game,” said Luke, who is now preparing for a matchup with third-seeded Florida State on Saturday. “He thought it would be cool to see the matchup.”

It turned out to be a good day for the Murrays.