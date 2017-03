Duke has no problem turning back Troy, 87-65

Duke forward Jayson Tatum makes a pass through the double-team defense of Troy during the first half.

Grayson Allen has embraced his role as Duke's sixth man over the last three weeks.

“It just to give the team that extra boost,” he said.

“And score points,” Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski interjected.

Allen did both to keep second-seeded Duke's postseason perfect in an 87-65 victory over Troy in the NCAA tournament on Friday night to start the East Region.

Allen had 21 points off five of Duke's 13 three-pointers and Jayson Tatum contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds.

“I'm coming in with fresh legs off the bench,” Allen said. “I'm coming in to explode really.”

Shrugging off the chorus of bad-boy boos each time he touched the ball, Allen helped the Blue Devils (29-7) improve to 34-7 all-time in opening NCAA games. They'll face either No. 7-seeded South Carolina or No. 10-seeded Marquette and its coach, former Blue Devils point guard and assistant Steve Wojciechowski, on Sunday.

Jordon Varnado had 18 points to lead Troy, which made its first NCAA appearance since 2003. Varnado said the players came out sluggish and could not fight their way out of it. “We've got to use this motivation and fire we had before the game to come back hard” next year, the sophomore said.

Duke, which averaged eight three-pointers a game this season, hit 10 in the opening half to quickly pull away from the Trojans. Tatum opened the game with a three-pointer. A short time later, Frank Jackson, Luke Kennard and Matt Jones had long-range baskets on consecutive possessions as the Blue Devils jumped to a 16-4 lead less than five minutes in.

The lead shrunk to nine points in the second half, the final time at 59-50 on Wesley Person Jr.’s basket with 14:32 to go. But Jones and Allen followed with three-pointers and the Trojans (22-15) could not rally.

Duke finished with 13 three-pointers, its highest total in nine games since hitting the same amount in a win over Wake Forest on Feb. 18.

Jones finished with 14 points off three three-pointers and Jackson 12 with two three-pointers. The Blue Devils' outside touch offset the poor performance of leading scorer Kennard, who was only three-of-12 shooting for eight points — snapping a streak of 19 games scoring in double figures.