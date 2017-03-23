Frank Mason III leads Kansas to a 98-66 rout of Purudue

Kansas guard Frank Mason III makes a pass around Purdue center Isaac Haas during the first half Thursday.

Player of the year front-runner Frank Mason III poured in 26 points, Kansas turned on the jets in the second half, and the top-seeded Jayhawks soared to a 98-66 blowout of No. 4-seeded Purdue on Thursday night in the Midwest Regional semifinals.

Devonte Graham also had 26 points and Josh Jackson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks (31-4), who led by seven points at halftime before their up-and-down pace finally wore down the Boilermakers.

Kansas used two big runs, including an 11-0 charge highlighted by Lagerald Vicks' 360-degree drunk, to coast into a matchup with No. 3-seeded Oregon on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.

The Ducks survived a nail-biter against Michigan earlier in the night.

Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and seven boards for the Boilermakers (27-8), but the 6-foot-9, 250-pound All-America candidate had to work for all of it.