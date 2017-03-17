BUSINESS
Wages rise on California farms. Americans still don’t want the job
Sports

Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.

TULSA, Okla.

Freeman scores 21 as Baylor tops New Mexico State

Associated Press
Al Freeman scored 21 points off the bench for Baylor. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
Al Freeman scored 21 points off the bench for Baylor. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Al Freeman came off the bench to score 21 points, and No. 3 seed Baylor defeated No. 14 seed New Mexico State, 91-73, on Friday in the first round of the NCAA's East Regional.

Jo Lual-Acuil scored 16 points and Johnathan Motley added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (26-7), who were upset in the first round by Georgia State and Yale the previous two years.

Ian Baker and Braxton Huggins each scored 19 points for New Mexico State (28-6).

Huggins hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give New Mexico State a 40-38 lead at the half. The Aggies made 6 of 14 three-pointers before the break to counter Baylor's 55 percent shooting.

Baylor took control for good with a 14-3 run early in the second half to take a 58-47 lead. Baylor held the Aggies to 37 percent shooting in the second half.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
78°