Kentucky relies on defense to outlast Wichita State, 65-62

Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox tries to score over Wichita State's Landry Shamet, center, and Shaquille Morris during the first half Sunday.

Bam Adebayo had a double-double and swatted away the final shot on Sunday as Kentucky sent Wichita State to yet another second-round heartbreak, 65-62, in the NCAA tournament.

The youngest team in March Madness grew up in the closing minutes of the Midwest Regional game.

Adebayo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds while De'Aaron Fox had 14 points, including a late steal and dunk. Malik Monk blocked a shot and made a pair of free throws in the final 13 seconds. Adebayo clinched it by blocking Landry Shamet's three-point shot at the buzzer.

Yes, Kentucky's freshman trio did it all.

Wham, bam, move on Wildcats (31-5), right into the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in nine years.

And wipe tears away again, Shockers (31-5).

Three years ago, Wichita State was 35-0 when it lost to Kentucky in the second round, crestfallen after Fred Van Vleet's three-pointer missed at the buzzer of Kentucky's 78-76 win.

This time, their attempt at a tying three-pointer never had a chance. Shamet finished with 20 points.