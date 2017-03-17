BUSINESS
REPORTING FROM INDIANAPOLIS

Louisville bounces past Jacksonville State, 78-63

Louisville's Mangok Mathiang (12) heads to the basket against Jacksonville State's Christian Cunningham. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
Mangok Mathiang scored 18 points, and Deng Adel added 16 Friday to help second-seeded Louisville pull away from Jacksonville State, 78-63, in the first round of the Midwest Regional.

The Cardinals (25-8) have won five straight opening-round games. Louisville was making its first postseason appearance since 2015 after sitting out last year because of a one-year, school-imposed postseason ban over accusations of recruiting violations.

Norbertas Giga scored 30 points for 15th-seeded Jacksonville State (20-15), which was one of a record five teams making their first tournament appearance. 

And it was a bigger challenge than most expected. 

But after trailing for the first 13 minutes, the Cardinals finally took the lead with an 8-2 run late in the first half. It closed the half on a 9-4 spurt then opened the second half on a 10-2 run to make it 48-33. Louisville led by double digits most of the rest of the game. 
 

