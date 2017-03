March Madness: Butler cruises past Winthrop

Avery Woodson scored 18 points and tied a career high with six three-pointers in his NCAA tournament debut to lead Butler to a 76-64 win over Winthrop on Thursday.

Woodson, a graduate transfer from Memphis, hit five three-pointers in the first half to help the fourth-seeded Bulldogs build a 14-point halftime lead.

A 12-2 run in the middle of the second half gave Butler a 60-43 lead with less than 8 minutes left and put the game out of reach for the 13th-seeded Eagles.

Xavier Cooks had 23 points to lead Big South champion Winthrop (26-7).

Butler (24-8) looked comfortable all afternoon at the Bradley Center, the home of Big East rival Marquette. The last time the Bulldogs played in Milwaukee, Woodson scored 17 points in a 68-65 victory over Marquette last month. One more win in Milwaukee and Butler could advance to their fifth Sweet 16 since 2003.