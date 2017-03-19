Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
Sports

Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.

March Madness: What channel are the NCAA tournament games on?

Bronson Koenig, the pride of the Ho-Chunk Nation, brought Wisconsin from a late seven-point deficit to knock off No. 1 Villanova. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
Bronson Koenig, the pride of the Ho-Chunk Nation, brought Wisconsin from a late seven-point deficit to knock off No. 1 Villanova. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Second Round

All times Pacific (*time approximate; game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the previous game):

Michigan (25-11) vs. Louisville (25-8), 9:10 a.m. (Midwest) CBS

Wichita State (31-4) vs. Kentucky (30-5), 11:40 a.m.* (South) CBS

Michigan State (20-14) vs. Kansas (29-4), 2:15 p.m.* (Midwest) CBS

Arkansas (26-9) vs. North Carolina (28-7), 3:10 p.m. (South) TNT

Rhode Island (25-9) vs. Oregon (30-5), 4:10 p.m. (Midwest) TBS

USC (26-9) vs. Baylor (26-7), 4:45 p.m. (East) TruTV

South Carolina (23-10) vs. Duke (28-8), 5:40* p.m. TNT

UCLA (30-4) vs. Cincinnati (30-5), 6:40* p.m. TBS

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°