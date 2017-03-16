Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.
March Madness: Middle Tennessee State pulls off first upset with 81-72 victory over Minnesota
|Associated Press
Reggie Upshaw scored 19 points, Giddy Potts added 15 and Middle Tennessee took down another Big Ten team in the NCAA Tournament, beating Minnesota, 81-72, on Thursday.
The 12th-seeded Blue Raiders proved they were no one-year wonder after upsetting Michigan State as a No. 15 seed last March.
Middle Tennessee (31-4) instead played like seasoned NCAA veterans with the way it held off the Gophers' comeback attempt from a 17-point deficit in front of a loud and large contingent of Minnesota fans.
Upshaw responded with seven straight points, including a three-pointer and a reverse layup during a 7-3 run to help give Middle Tennessee a 10-point lead with 3:40 left.
Coach Kermit Davis' club will move on to face No. 4 seed Butler in the second round on Saturday.
A season of redemption came to an end for fifth-seeded Minnesota (24-10), which bounced back from an eight-win season in 2015-16 to return to the NCAA tournament.