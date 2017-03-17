Politics
Greenville, N.C.

North Carolina easily dispatches Texas Southern, 103-64

Associated Press
North Carolina forward Justin Jackson reacts after making a three-point basket against Texas Southern during the first half. (Chuck Burton / Associated Press)
Justin Jackson broke out of a shooting slump with 21 points to help top-seeded North Carolina roll past Texas Southern, 103-64, on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament's South Region. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year had made just 20 of 60 shots (33%) and seven of 31 three-pointers (23%) in his last four games. But he had 19 points by halftime in this one, helping the Tar Heels (28-7) quickly eliminate any chance of an unprecedented upset. 

Jackson, a 6-foot-8 junior, finished eight of 13 from the field and five of eight from three-point range with seven rebounds. 

Isaiah Hicks added 17 points and Kennedy Meeks had 13 for the Tar Heels, who are a No. 1 regional seed for an NCAA-record 16th time. 

Kevin Scott scored 19 points to lead the 16th-seeded Tigers (23-12), the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

