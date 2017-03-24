South Carolina pulls away from Baylor, 70-50, and into East Regional final

South Carolina guard Duane Notice celebrates after making a three-pointer against Baylor during the second half Friday night.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 24 points and seventh-seeded South Carolina cruised past third-seeded Baylor, 70-50, on Friday night in the East Regional semifinals, the Bears' worst NCAA tournament loss.

The Gamecocks (25-10) were in control from the middle of the first half on, mixing defenses and hustling all over the Madison Square Garden court to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time.

South Carolina will meet the winner of the late Wisconsin-Florida game on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four at stake.

DJ Dozier and Chris Silva had 12 points each and Duane Notice added 11 for the Gamecocks.

Johnathan Motley had 18 points, 12 in the second half, for Baylor (27-8), which just couldn't get any offense going. The Bears missed 11 of their first 13 shots from the field and it didn't get a whole lot better the entire game. They made only 17 of 56 shots from the field (30.4%), including three of 13 from three-point range.

South Carolina opened the second half on a 12-6 run to get the lead to 49-28. The Gamecocks' largest lead was 63-41.

Baylor was able to close to 11 points but that was as tight as the game would get.

The Gamecocks went on a 16-0 run that lasted 7:44 in the first half. They turned a 15-15 tie into a 31-15 lead with 2:50 left in the first half. The Bears went 0 for 10 from the field and committed four turnovers in the run. South Carolina's biggest lead of the half was 37-20 on a three-pointer by Notice with 29 seconds left until halftime before Baylor scored before intermission.

The Bears shot just 25% (eight of 32) from the field in the first half and committed seven turnovers.