Top-seeded North Carolina avoids upset after Arkansas rallies late

North Carolina forward Justin Jackson tries to protect the ball as he's trapped by Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley (33) and Manuale Watkins (21) during the first half Sunday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference finally has a team in the Sweet 16 -- barely.

Kennedy Meeks had 16 points and a huge tip-in with 44.2 seconds left to help North Carolina barely avoid a huge upset by rallying to beat Arkansas, 72-65, in a South Region second-round game of the NCAA tournament.

Justin Jackson added 15 points for the Tar Heels (29-7), including the dunk that capped a game-closing 12-0 run by the region's No. 1 seed to help it survive a wild game.

North Carolina led by 17 points after a dominating start, blew that lead and trailed 65-60 with about 3 1/2 minutes left then came up with a response befitting its veteran experience.

Isaiah Hicks came up big late, too, with a dunk and four free throws in the final 2 minutes to help UNC survive.

Daryl Macon scored 19 points to lead the eighth-seeded Razorbacks (26-10), who did everything right in the second half except close out the Tar Heels.