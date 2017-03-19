Politics
Tulsa, Okla.

USC trails Baylor at halftime, 36-31

Zach Helfand
Baylor forward Johnathan Motley tries to block a layup by USC point guard Jordan McLaughlin during the first half Sunday. (J Pat Carter / Getty Images)
For USC fans keeping score at home, they can make a note of two minutes and eight seconds. That was the time USC reached a familiar milestone: Down double-digits in the first half of an NCAA tournament game.

If anything, USC can be happy it is making progress. Baylor’s 36-31 lead over USC in Sunday’s Eastern Regional second-round game was USC’s smallest halftime deficit yet.

On Friday, trailing by eight against SMU, Coach Andy Enfield said his halftime message was simple: “This is awesome!”

He will need more adjustments against the Bears.

Baylor harassed USC with its length. USC outshot the Bears: 52% to 43%. But the Bears grabbed 10 more rebounds, forced three more turnovers and generated 10 more shots.

They took the paint away from USC. Twice, Jonah Mathews airballed close-range shots, trying to loft a shot over a thicket of Baylor defenders' arms. USC forward Chimezie Metu had trouble finding a rhythm until late. He scored seven points. Bennie Boatwright led USC with eight. Elijah Stewart made a pair of three-pointers to help cut the deficit.

Baylor found scoring from an unfamiliar source: King McClure. McClure averages 4.6 points per game but had 14 in Sunday's first half. He made all four of Baylor's three-point attempts

Unlike its previous two games, USC’s defense didn’t suffer a total collapse in the first half. The Trojans allowed a 10-0 run starting about five minutes into the game, but otherwise it encountered its biggest problems on the boards.

