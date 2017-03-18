Jevon Carter leads West Virginia past Notre Dame and into Sweet 16

Jevon Carter scored 24 points and West Virginia is headed to the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2010 following an 83-71 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Tarik Phillip added 12 points and Esa Ahmad had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (28-8), the West Region's fourth-seeded team.

Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and had eight rebounds. The fifth-seeded Fighting Irish (26-10) were stopped from making their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance after entering the tournament as the only school to reach each of the last two Elite Eight rounds.

Carter ended the game by bouncing the ball untouched atop the Fighting Irish key and then slamming it emphatically to the court as the final buzzer sounded, ending a matchup of former Big East rivals.

After trailing 68-58 with less than five minutes left, the Fighting Irish made one last run, cutting the lead to 72-66 on Matt Ryan's three-pointer from the right corner with 3:06 remaining.

Carter then countered on West Virginia's next possession by hitting a fall-away three-pointer from the left wing.

It's West Virginia's seventh berth in the round of 16, the fourth since Coach Bob Huggins took over in 2007 and first since 2015. The Mountaineers' run also makes up for what happened a year ago, when they were upset by 14th-seeded Stephen F. Austin in the first round.

The Mountaineers never trailed in a game their smothering press and size advantage proved too much for the Fighting Irish to counter. West Virginia forced 14 turnovers and had a 34-28 edge in rebounds.

Fighting Irish Coach Mike Brey had no choice but to gamble by keeping Colson in after the star forward picked up his fourth foul with 9:47 left and with West Virginia up 59-47 after Miles hit both free throws.

Colson delivered on Brey's trust by taking over on offense. He scored 10 of Notre Dame's next 14 points over a five-minute span.

Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem struggled a year after contributing 70 points in the Fighting Irish's run to the Elite Eight. Against West Virginia, he finished two-of-14 shooting from the field — including one of nine from long range — and scored nine points. In the first-round against Princeton, Beachem made one of nine shots and scored six points.