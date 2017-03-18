Xavier pulls off another upset, topping third-seeded Florida State

Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett looks to pass as his drive is cut off by Florida State forward Phil Cofer during the second half Saturday.

Trevon Bluiett scored 29 points and Kaiser Gates came off the bench to contribute 14 as No. 11-seeded Xavier pulled off its second upset of the NCAA tournament with a 91-66 victory over third-seeded Florida State during a second-round game Saturday.

The Musketeers (23-13) advance to the West Region semifinal marking the second time in two years and the eighth time in program history they have made it to the Sweet 16. The Seminoles, the ACC runners-up, end their season at 26-9.

Florida State was the bigger program from a power conference, but Xavier came in as a tournament-tested team and it showed. The Musketeers dominated the bigger and more athletic Seminoles inside and then put the game out of reach with their superior three-point shooting.

Xavier shot nearly 65% from three-point range, converting 11 of 17 from long range, while the Seminoles made just four of 21 3-point attempts for the game. The Seminoles, who figured to have the size advantage inside with 7-foot-1 Michael Ojo and 7-foot-4 Christ Koumadje protecting the rim, were outscored in the paint 36-26.

Xavier, which defeated No. 6 Maryland in the first round, shot 55.6 from the field for the game and led by as many as 25 points late in the second half.

Dwayne Bacon led the Seminoles with 20 points.