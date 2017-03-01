Pac-12 has a No. 1 rating in women's basketball, and now it's conference tournament time

While Connecticut rolls along with a 104-game winning streak and reigns as the No. 1 team in NCAA women’s basketball, the Pac-12 Conference has its own No. 1 ranking, as in Rating Percentage Index, making it the toughest conference in women’s basketball.

And the conference is basking in the positive publicity surrounding Washington’s Kelsey Plum, who became the NCAA all-time scoring leader after getting 57 points last week against Utah to accumulate 3,397 points in her career.

So get ready for lots of suspense and unpredictability when the Pac-12 tournament begins Thursday at KeyArena in Seattle.

Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA and Washington all have first-round byes and could be headed to be seeded anywhere from No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 in the NCAA tournament depending on what happens this weekend.

“It's a war every night and it always has been. I think the depth is amazing,” Oregon State Coach Scott Rueck said. “I think everybody who makes [a] postseason tournament, no matter what it is, is going to be well-prepared.”

UCLA (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12) has momentum after coming up with its first Pac-12 road sweep of the season in beating Arizona and Arizona State last week. The Bruins were 14-0 at home.

The tournament usually comes down to rebounding and execution in the half-court offense, and UCLA has perhaps the best point guard in junior Jordin Canada, an all-conference honoree who’s averaging 17.5 points. The No. 4-seeded Bruins will play the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 5 Arizona State and No. 12 Utah at 2 p.m. Friday.

The best opener Thursday has No. 8 California facing No. 9 USC at 11:30 a.m. The winner will play No. 1 Oregon State on Friday. The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer