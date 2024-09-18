Millie McGee keeps Mira Costa girls volleyball on track in win over Palos Verdes

Entering the season, the biggest question to be answered for the Mira Costa girls volleyball team was how it would survive the graduation of setter Charlie Fuerbringer, one of the best players in the country at her position.

Fortunately, Millie McGee was waiting in the wings and now, with her running the show, the Mustangs have not missed a beat. The offense appeared to be clicking on all cylinders Wednesday as they took sole possession of first place in the Bay League with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 victory over Palos Verdes in Manhattan Beach.

“I grew up with Charlie, our dads are best friends and they live a street away from me,” said McGee, a junior who committed to USC in June. “She’s my mentor and I learned a lot from her last year. The culture is different. Last year we had 11 seniors, this year we only have five.”

Mira Costa built big leads in each of the first two sets, then overcame a five-point deficit in the third to complete the sweep. Libero Jordan Shelor served back-to-back aces to nudge the host Mustangs in front 11-10 and they gradually pulled away.

McGee’s favorite option is outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, who had five kills in the first set, six in the second and six more in the third for a match-high 17. Fellow junior Simone Rolson added 12.

“Audrey and I started playing together when we were 10 and we’re in the same club too so we’re building good chemistry,” McGee added. “She’s a really good hitter and the whole team has confidence in her.”

Flanagan, who has committed to Wisconsin (where Fuerbringer is now), believes the Mustangs (11-3 overall, 2-0 in league) have the potential to be as good as they were a year ago when they went unbeaten in league and made the Southern Section Division 1 finals.

“Charlie was great but I know the set Millie runs because we play club at SCVC also,” said Flanagan, who led the Mustangs’ beach team to a CIF title in the spring. “We’re a younger team but our returners have gotten better and we still have [USC-bound senior ibero] Taylor Deckert.”

Mira Costa leaves for Las Vegas on Thursday to play in this weekend’s Durango Fall Classic, annually one of the nation’s top prep tournaments.

Palos Verdes had rallied from two sets down to beat Redondo Union the night before and the Sea Kings could not muster the energy for another comeback behind Stanford-bound Kaci Demaria (who had nine kills and two blocks Wednesday) and senior captains Mallory and Molly LaBreche. Mallory, a setter, is headed to UCLA while Molly, a defensive specialist, will be going to LSU.

The Sea Kings (11-5, 2-1), who lost a tight match to Mira Costa at the Iolani Tournament in Hawaii on Aug. 16, are not making the trip to Las Vegas.

“Coming off a reverse sweep and not having even one day to rest... we were tired and it showed,” Coach Lacey Minzlaff said. “I think this is the best league in the nation. Who else can say they have three nationally ranked teams?”